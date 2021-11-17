Two young people join the long suicide list in Yucatán

One of the cases was registered in Mérida, while the other was in Tekax.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 17, 2021).- Two young people joined the list of suicides in Yucatán, one took his life in Mérida and the other in Tekax municipality.

In Mérida, a 23-year-old young man tried to commit suicide by hanging himself, but the rope broke and when he fell he hit his head on the ground and died anyway.

The events were discovered on Tuesday, Nov. 16th, at his house on Calle 97-D between 66-E and 66-G streets of the Bosques del Pedregal subdivision, in the west of Mérida.

The deceased was identified as Andrés “N”, 23, who had recently separated from his wife and that had him depressed.

According to the police authorities, the young man’s grandmother came to the house, as he did not answer her calls, so when entering the house she discovered her grandson lying on the ground, with a rope tied around his neck and blood in the head.

The authorities presume that the young man tried to commit suicide, by hanging, but the rope broke and when he fell he hit his head against the ground, causing serious fatal injuries.

Personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) appeared to carry out the removal of the body.

Suicide at Tekax

On the other hand, in Tekax, a 22-year-old young man took his own life Monday night on a property on Calle 39 in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood of Tekax.

The deceased responded to the name of Freddy “N”, who was a customary alcoholic, and decided to end his life by hanging inside his home.

Municipal and state agents, as well as paramedics from the Red Cross, appeared at the scene only to confirm the death of the young man.

Later, they cordoned off the area, awaiting the authorities in charge of lifting the body, for the corresponding proceedings.

Suicide prevention lines in Yucatán

In Yucatan, there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful. These are:

Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.

Facebook: Let’s save a Life Radio

924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075. Let’s save a Life Radio Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Health Secretariat: 800-000-0779.

800-000-0779. Life Line: 800-911-2000.

Facebook: Line of Life.

Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.

Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx

800-911-2000. Line of Life. @LineaDe_LaVida. lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx Mérida City Council emotional support lines: 9994-54-10-81.

9994-54-10-81. Woman line: 800-455-76-72, 999-923-09-73

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments