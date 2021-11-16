Two new luxury hotels were inaugurated in Mérida just one day before the Tianguis Turistico kick-off

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021).- A few hours before the inauguration of the ‘Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021‘, this Monday 15th, two luxury hotels were inaugurated in Mérida by federal and state authorities.

The federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal attended the inauguration of the Camino Real and Villa Mercedes Mérida Curio by Hilton hotels, both in the Yucatecan capital.

Camino Real Hotel in Mérida

The general manager of the Camino Real hotel, Leandro Trejo Escudero, celebrated having the presence of the branch number 34 of this chain in the Yucatecan capital.

“A city like Mérida deserved a Camino Real and Camino Real deserves to be in a city like Mérida,” he said.

This lodging has 129 rooms with prices ranging from 4,000 to 5,000 pesos per day, according to its website.

The facilities include a gym, swimming pool, standard rooms, a presidential suite, restaurants, and a meeting or business room.

Hotel Villa Mercedes Merida Curio by Hilton

For its part, at the Hotel Villa Mercedes Mérida Curio By Hilton, improvements were made to modernize the site, which consist on the adaptation of a new lobby bar, front desk and pool areas.

Also, the Hotel has the ‘El Centro’ restaurant; Ugolina, for Italian food, and Asaí, which offers Japanese cuisine.

The president of Grupo Empresarial Meca and owner of this complex is Umberto Pinazzi, who together with its General Director, Federico Domínguez, Governor Mauricio Vila and Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marqués unveiled the plaque for the new facilities.

It should be noted that the rooms in this well-known hotel on Avenida Colón cost between 3,000 to more than 4,500 pesos a day.

