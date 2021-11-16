Two new luxury hotels were inaugurated in Mérida just one day before the Tianguis Turistico kick-off

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021).- A few hours before the inauguration of the ‘Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021‘, this Monday 15th, two luxury hotels were inaugurated in Mérida by federal and state authorities.
The federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal attended the inauguration of the Camino Real and Villa Mercedes Mérida Curio by Hilton hotels, both in the Yucatecan capital.
Camino Real Hotel in Mérida
The general manager of the Camino Real hotel, Leandro Trejo Escudero, celebrated having the presence of the branch number 34 of this chain in the Yucatecan capital.
“A city like Mérida deserved a Camino Real and Camino Real deserves to be in a city like Mérida,” he said.
This lodging has 129 rooms with prices ranging from 4,000 to 5,000 pesos per day, according to its website.
The facilities include a gym, swimming pool, standard rooms, a presidential suite, restaurants, and a meeting or business room.
Hotel Villa Mercedes Merida Curio by Hilton
For its part, at the Hotel Villa Mercedes Mérida Curio By Hilton, improvements were made to modernize the site, which consist on the adaptation of a new lobby bar, front desk and pool areas.
Also, the Hotel has the ‘El Centro’ restaurant; Ugolina, for Italian food, and Asaí, which offers Japanese cuisine.
The president of Grupo Empresarial Meca and owner of this complex is Umberto Pinazzi, who together with its General Director, Federico Domínguez, Governor Mauricio Vila and Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marqués unveiled the plaque for the new facilities.
It should be noted that the rooms in this well-known hotel on Avenida Colón cost between 3,000 to more than 4,500 pesos a day.
Spurce: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ex-Chinese diplomat used the word ‘Armageddon’ when asked about Australia joining the US in protecting Taiwan
A former Chinese diplomat has warned.
-
“El Mencho’s” wife arrested in Guadalajara
Mexican security forces have arrested the.
-
Yucatán, among the 3 states of the country with the highest investment in tourism
Mériida, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021).- As.
-
Pitbull receives more than 25 machete cuts in Kinchil, Yucatán
Kinchil, Yucatan; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Home office comes to an end for UADY’s professors and administrative staff
Merida Yucatan; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Progreso businesses report an increase in the number of customers
Progreso, Yucatán; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Mauricio Vila receives his counterparts prior to the inauguration of the Tianguis Turistico
Mérida, Yucatán, November 15, 2021.- Governor.
-
10th ANNIVERSARY MONTH: BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-PART 2 OF 3
When I approached co-founders of The.
-
Mayors of the country present to legislators strategies to strengthen the municipalities
Mexico City, (November 16, 2021) .-.
-
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
Almost 1 million children ages 5.
Leave a Comment