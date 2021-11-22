Tragedy on the Mérida-Cancun highway, one dead and one injured

Merida Yucatan (November 22, 2021).- One person dead and one injured was the result of a brutal accident between a “ghost” driver and a motorcycle on the Mérida-Cancun federal highway.

The tragedy occurred at kilometer 15 when an unidentified vehicle hit the couple of motorcyclists and literally sent them flying through the air, killing one person instantly, and the other one was taken to the emergency room of the O’Horán Hospital in Merida. Both persons remain unidentified.

(Photo: Reporteros Hoy)

Seyé police officers arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to avoid any other mishap.

The body was lifted by the Forensic Medical Service. Apparently, they were originally from Homún municipality since they wore jackets with the legend of the place.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







