Tragedy on the Mérida-Cancun highway, one dead and one injured

Merida Yucatan (November 22, 2021).- One person dead and one injured was the result of a brutal accident between a “ghost” driver and a motorcycle on the Mérida-Cancun federal highway.
The tragedy occurred at kilometer 15 when an unidentified vehicle hit the couple of motorcyclists and literally sent them flying through the air, killing one person instantly, and the other one was taken to the emergency room of the O’Horán Hospital in Merida. Both persons remain unidentified.
Seyé police officers arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to avoid any other mishap.
The body was lifted by the Forensic Medical Service. Apparently, they were originally from Homún municipality since they wore jackets with the legend of the place.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Valladolid will have its first private hospital and shopping mall
Valladolid, Yucatan,(November 22, 2021).- Valladolid will.
-
What city in the country has the title of the avocado capital of the world?
Avocado, the most popular Mexican fruit.
-
Ebrard leads the debate on arms trafficking at the UN
The foreign minister reported that Mexico.
-
Yucatan Chamber Choir immortalized the Mexican National Anthem in Maya
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- The.
-
Mexico ranks eighth in concentration of wealth in the world
According to the study ‘The rise.
-
Kanasin Municipal Police arrest a man for assaulting his partner
KANASÍN, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- Agents.
-
Umán celebrates the 31st Anniversary of its appointment as a City
Umán, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021) .-.
-
Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration
(Reuters) – Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic.
-
Permanent modules announced for the second dose of Pfizer in Yucatán
Two modules will be installed in.
-
Drone show could be repeated during the Noche Blanca and the Mérida Fest
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- The Noche.
Leave a Comment