Tianguis Turístico 2021, showcase to promote Mérida nationally and internationally

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021) .- In the framework of the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico México 2021, which will take place in Mérida from the 16th to the 19th of this month, the City Council offered a press conference where it presented the program of activities contemplated to promote the promotion and commercialization of local tourist products and services.

The event was led by the Municipal Secretary, Alejandro Ruz Castro, representing Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, and was accompanied by José Luis Martínez Semerena and Irving Berlín Villafaña, directors of Economic Development and Tourism and Culture, respectively.

Before municipal councilors, representatives of the business chambers and civil groups of the tourism industry, Ruz Castro declared that the City Council is carrying out various actions to welcome the more than 4,000 attendees who will attend the Tianguis Turístico 2021.

“Creativity and innovation have been the elements closest to tourism and have become the best allies to work on the development of tourism products focused on the profile of the visitor to this new normal,” he said.

“We are ready to serve visitors as we know, taking care of all sanitary measures for their safety, and to take them on a real or virtual walk thanks to the cutting-edge technology that our municipality makes available within the framework of this Tourist Tianguis”, he added.

For his part, Martínez Semerena reported that Mérida will participate in the Tianguis Turístico pavilion with a 100% playful stand where, in addition to making pre-established business appointments, you can discover the streets of the city, appreciate the facades of the Historic Center and learn.

“We will have exhibitions by Yucatecan visual artists, artisan products from the Dzityá community and a gastronomic sample of emblematic elements of our culture, such as: Melipona Honey, Queso de Bola and our commemorative beer ” Ornamento “, which contains ingredients locals such as sour orange ”, he explained.

He mentioned that, in addition to the above in the same stand, visitors through the VisitMéridaMx application will be able to interact with the augmented reality of the Monument to the Fatherland, the Xoclán archaeological-ecological Park and 6 murals that will simulate the facades of the Historic Center , discovering wallpapers from renowned photographers of the city and promotions related to the gastronomy, history, crafts, nature, architecture and music of Mérida.

The official reported that the “Enamora Mérida” collective is participating together with the Mérida City Council, who designed the commemorative shirt for the tianguis with the legend “Visiting Mérida is Cheverísimo” and the brand “Donia Way” with Yucatecan products.

The activities also include a “Rally” with “Kin” the Guardian Alux, a character from VisitMéridaMx who will accompany the visitor on the adventure.

In turn, Irving Berlin commented that, before this tourist event, to the official programming of the Tourist Tianguis are added tours through the heart of the Historic Center, with certified guides, Yucatecan serenades, exhibition of altars, Mexican night, the Panucho Fair, presentation of the Regional Vaquería, among other events.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy Mapping: Sacred Stones in the Cathedral, Video Mapping: Emeritus Light in MACAY, Corazón de Mérida, Tianguis in the Santiago neighborhood, Video Mapping in Santa Ana Church, Cantón Palace, Montejo House and Hidalgo Park.

The activities in general, as well as the hours in which they will take place, can be consulted on the site www.merida.gob.mx

Source: Yucatan al instante

