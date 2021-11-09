Thursday night movie at Il Caffe: The Electric Life of Louis Wain (2021)

Greetings film fans:
Benedict Cumberbatch is having a busy year. With the eagerly awaited Jane Campion masterwork The Power of the Dog (2021) on the horizon, in which he plays a cruel and brutal rancher, and this week’s movie, where he portrays a sensitive artist losing his grip on reality, he is completely in control.
And let’s not forget his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Alan Turing in 2014’s The Imitation Game, where he displays yet another dimension of his acting ability.
Thursday night brings us The Electric Life of Louis Wain (2021), the story of artist Louis Wain and his whimsical cat pictures.
Born in 1860, Wain was a young man when electricity was introduced to the world, and he embraced it as a spiritual force. Also featuring Claire Foy as his wife Emily Richardson, with narration by Olivia Colman. Here’s the IMDb link:
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021) – IMDb
Il Caffe. Thursday November 11. Dinner at 5:30. Movie at 6:30.
Please RSVP by WhatsApp or phone at 999 990 0858
Leave a Comment