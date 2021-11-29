Thursday night movie at Il Caffe: Spencer (2021)

Greetings film fans:
If you’re familiar with Gold Derby, the betting site that specializes in entertainment awards (think Oscars and Emmys), you may already be aware that Kristen Stewart is way ahead of the competition to score an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Di in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer (2021).
Set during the Christmas holidays at the royal family’s estate in Sandringham, Diana Spencer, Prince Charles’ wife, and all-around gadfly to the royals decides to end her 10-year marriage.
Also starring Timothy Spall and Sally Watkins (one of my favorite actresses). Spencer is also short-listed for Oscar recognition for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design. Here’s the IMDb link:
Spencer (2021) – IMDb
Spencer (2021) – IMDb
Il Caffe. Thursday, December 2. Dinner at 5:30. Movie at 6:30.Please RSVP with Maria by phone or WhatsApp at 999 990 0858
