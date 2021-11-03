Three people were arrested in Mérida for hanging blankets with threatening messages

The three people arrested have a long criminal record and one of them even has an arrest warrant in force for homicide in Campeche

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 03, 2021).- Three people, two men and a woman, were detained in Mérida after being identified as those allegedly responsible for placing blankets on public roads with threatening messages, as well as the burning of vehicles .

The arrest was carried out by elements of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) in close coordination with their counterparts in Campeche.

In the arrest of Adrián de Jesús “N”, alias “Picaso”, 26 years old, originally from Campeche and living in Yucatán; Ismael “N”, alias “Rayo”, 24 years old, a native of Jalisco and based in Campeche, and Alondra Isabel “N”, alias “Alo”, 37 years old, originally from Yucatan, firearms were seized from them and more banners with intimidating messages.

According to the authorities, the individuals have a long criminal record and one of them even has an arrest warrant in force for homicide in Campeche.

The SSP and FGE appreciated the collaboration of the population, a key element in the prevention and prosecution of crimes, and in this case the owners of private properties and businesses, provided the authorities with videos of their cameras.

With this material and with that of the video surveillance system, it was possible to integrate tests for the identification and follow-up of the alleged criminals.

It was indicated that investigating police and prosecutors from Yucatán and Campeche, with the support of their respective C-4 (Police Monitoring and Intelligence Unit), also managed to identify the people who hire them and who are expected to apprehend shortly, in the capital of Campeche and the municipality of Hopelchén.

The investigation and prosecution work carried out collaboratively by the police and prosecutors of both states, considers the criminal records of the detainees and their links with people involved in these crimes.

Source: Sipse

