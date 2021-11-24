Threat blanket hangs in the Centro neighborhood of Peto, Yucatán

The message was quickly withdrawn by municipal authorities who did not let citizens observe it
Peto, Yucatán, (November 24, 2021).- In the early morning hours in a vacant lot in the Centro neighborhood of the municipality of Peto, a blanket was left with threats, after the report, municipal police immediately arrived and removed the large blue blanket that was hanging on the property.
Municipal Police Officers did not give the inhabitants time to read the banner that was hung in a vacant lot on Calle 37 between 24 and 28 in Colonia Centro.
Despite the fact that very few residents were aware of the message, by noon the rumor had already spread through the streets of the town where residents began to fear that the levels of violence in the south of the state would increase.
Before this appearance in the town of Peto, it was seen how the streets of the municipal palace were PEI trucks that arrived to verify the fact that occurred, in the place of the appearance it is guarded by elements of the PEI.
Faced with this issue, municipal authorities have kept secrecy, however, this event has been confirmed unofficially, which has caused fear in the inhabitants of the town.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
