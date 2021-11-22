The Yucatecan Boom (Opinion)

by Jonathan Ruiz

Since June, the Yucatecan activity is already higher than before the pandemic, according to the ITAEE, an index that serves the Inegi precisely to measure the economy of the different Mexican states.

It is not a boom that arose suddenly. The Yucatecans only lived on one thing for a century and they struggled to get rid of that dependence on henequen with what the world manufactured for decades from uniforms for their armies, ropes for their boats and ships. to sacks for corn, beans, or rice.

hortly after 2010. The announcement of a new Grupo Modelo brewery generated infrastructure that attracted suppliers and a giant of Mexican food production: Kúo and his company Kekén.

The locals promoted real estate complexes such as the Yucatán Country Club and Vía Montejo, which added construction work. The more advanced Yucatecans were joined by modest aeronautical companies and, more recently, producers of boats for the US market.

Grupo GICSA built La Isla Mérida and Thor Urbana, The Harbor, a pair of atypical shopping centers in the largest city in the state. Local entrepreneurs pushed the City 32, Paseo 60, and Aqua Avenue projects.

Many hotels were born. It all happened in less than five years and that was just the beginning.

So does prosperity promise? Yes, but not for all who arrive. Wages are still very low in the Yucatan and lonely entrepreneurs abound who end up frustrated.

The general director of finance of a local medium-sized company says that his income does not reach 40 thousand pesos a month. Most people don’t have money for frivolity.

It is precisely the economic growth through real estate and commerce that describes an uncommon cause of growth in Mexico that benefits Yucatan: they sell a lot to newcomers. Many people take their income from elsewhere.

Executives who fly every Monday and Friday, businessmen, foreign and national retirees … make up a new growing population that was located particularly north of Mérida. There they coexist with the wealthiest class born in the entity, in a cordial relationship that avoids friction. They greet each other at Costco but rarely do they grill the meat they buy there.

In Mérida, they say, not the one who wants to come, but the one who can.

Those who do arrive say they have migrated for the same reason: in the north of this capital, the police usually knock on the door of a house to warn that there is a snake outside, or because they have noticed that a truck pulled a cable and they are holding the hand to the driver to pay the damages. Yucatán is impressively safe and Yucatecans are atypically respectful of the rule of law.

The entrance ticket in the north of the capital is a monthly rent that starts at about 15 thousand pesos and it is in that area where the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center is located, remodeled a couple of years ago for the Tourist Tianguis that is located celebrate this week in this city.

Within the framework of that party, yesterday Enrique Beltranena warned that many more people will arrive on Volaris planes. In 2022, he will increase the number of seats available to Mérida by 54 percent. This year, that number rose 33 percent.

That is why the entity talks about the project of moving the airport to a new area where the industry can develop. They are only waiting for the presidential endorsement, such as the one already obtained for the expansion of Puerto Progreso.

A promoter of the aerial project is José Antonio Loret de Mola, from Ciclo Corporativo, who yesterday also reported the arrival of a project by Greg Norman that will round off with a golf course, the great project that will detonate the Chichén Itzá and Valladolid area.

The Yucatecan economy grew 27 percent annually until June in a rebound that gave to recover the jobs of 2019. Now come the environmental opportunities with a law in the state Congress. I’ll explain that here, soon.

The author, Jonathan Ruiz is the general director of Special Projects and Regional Editions of El Financiero.

by Jonathan Ruiz for El Financiero

Source: El Financiero

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







