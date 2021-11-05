The Yucatan wood industry in search of greater professionalization

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- The Yucatan wood sector is gaining more presence every day not only in the national market but also internationally, thanks to the perseverance and dedication of entrepreneurs who constantly seek to improve their products, said Edgardo Martínez Duarte, president of the National Chamber of Industry Maderera (Canainma), southeast delegation.

In an interview, the logging entrepreneur pointed out that as part of the growth that is sought, several strategies have been proposed in the short and medium-term, in order for the industry to be strengthened.

“We have a one-year project that will probably take us a little longer, it’s divided into four steps: the first is representativeness, that the chamber has a greater number of members, and for this, we have a plan where we are offering accounting advice, consulting legal. We, as presidents of the chamber, also act as representatives in the event of a possible situation with organizations such as Conafor, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, to name a few ”, Martínez Duarte highlighted.

“In addition to the above, we are creating production chains that allow us to generate synergies among our members, through the addition of suppliers so that one company is the one that registers this connection and the others are linked to it and we generate this virtuous circle”, he continued.

“After that, we have two very important steps, we seek specialization with talks with educational institutions such as Conalep and UTM, with the same Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare to seek certification for both our workshops and for technicians that allow them to provide a good quality service, in this case, related to the issue of wood and thus achieve complete industrialization in this sector, ” he added.

With these projects, he stressed, we want to close the first year of management with 86 partners, currently, we have 36 and, if the union members support us with the vote for one more year in the presidency, we intend to end with 186 union members in the wood sector.

Martínez Duarte said that with an economic recovery of at least 15 percent, the sector expects to close this 2021, a figure that they hope to obtain with the sales that are achieved for the Good End and the Christmas Season.

He affirmed that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, so far the partners have managed to maintain themselves in the national and international market.

Although he recognized that the sector was not considered essential with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the businessman stressed that it did not affect them so much as to close industries or lay off their staff, although as in everything, there were some effects.

