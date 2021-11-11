The sport is strengthened in Yucatan with the reactivation of local soccer and baseball leagues

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 11, 2021) .- The reactivation in the State after the long confinement by the COVID-19 pandemic is more than a reality and sport is a fundamental axis, so the activity of the local soccer and baseball leagues will become more opportunities for recreation, leisure, and physical well-being for the Yucatecans.

The sporting activity at the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) does not stop and the new indoor soccer “Education Cup” was presented, which will kick off on Saturday, November 13th.

The UADY Campus of Social, Economic-Administrative Sciences and Humanities will host the event, which will have a total of 12 teams, six per branch.

These actions strengthen one of the axes of the UADY Institutional Program for Physical Culture and Sports, seeking to keep sports activities throughout the university and Yucatecan community for the benefit of health and physical exercise.

The presentation was led by Pedro Canto Herrera, director of the Faculty of Education, accompanied by Álvaro Aguilar Quintal, sports coordinator of the institution; as well as Mariana Rodríguez Pasos, president of the Student Society.

On the other hand, from January to March 2022, the first phase of the Telmex-Telcel Baseball League will take place, aimed at girls and boys born between 2009 and 2011, with the aim of attracting sports talents.

The Sports Unit of the Children’s and Youth Baseball League Yucatán will host phase one, although it could still hold the second phase, from April to June.

This circuit is an initiative of Fundación Telmex-Telcel that brings together leagues and teams from all over the Republic that has not yet been signed by professional teams. The group works in coordination with the Mexican Baseball Federation and state associations to offer the little ones an organized and aspirational tournament, where families can coexist and teamwork is instilled at an early age.

The League fosters childhood values ​​such as discipline, tolerance, trust, respect, commitment, and coexistence in the same group.

The announcement was attended by Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, technical secretary of Municipal Sports; together with José Caballero Delgado and Juan Méndez Arcila, president and vice president of the Yucatecan Baseball Association, respectively.

