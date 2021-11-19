The reactivation of air connectivity in Yucatán advances

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- The reactivation of air connectivity in Yucatán is proceeding apace and growth is expected to continue in the following months, stated Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the director of the airline Volaris, Enrique Javier Beltranena Mexican.

According to the data released at the meeting, this year, the company has increased its number of seats by 33% and is forecast to increase by 54% in 2022.

In the framework of the Tianguis Turístico 2021, they were talking about the important progress that the state has registered in terms of air connectivity and reactivation of routes.

In addition to this, it has 30 weekly frequencies to Mexico City, with an 87% load factor; 6 to Guadalajara, with 92%, 2 to Monterrey, with 88%, and new destinations on the way, plus it has plans to increase some, such as Tijuana and Oaxaca, which will reach 4.

In this context, Vila Dosal and Beltranena Mejicano spoke about the possibility of undertaking projects to continue promoting connectivity in Yucatán, such as the installation of a call center in the entity; the establishment of an academy for the training of pilots, and the creation of an aircraft maintenance center, which would have to be finalized with the Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR).

Proof that the recovery of the sector continues with a firm step, the new Mérida-Guatemala air route of TAG Airlines was announced, with which the offer of flights to the neighboring country is expanded and the door is opened to other Central American nations. This route will begin operations in March and will link both points directly, with a frequency of 4 departures per week.

