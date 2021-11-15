The Queer International Film Festival begins in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (November 15, 2021).- With the exhibition of the film ‘Querida Nancy‘ , by the director Olivia Peregrino, the eighth edition of the Queer Film Festival began in Playa del Carmen, whose billboard will be available until November 18 in person and virtually.

This event is held in a hybrid format, so those interested can attend the screenings at the Playa del Carmen Cultural Center every day from 5:00 p.m. or watch the films on the Kiupik platform.

(Photo: Rosario Ruiz)

In that same league, the public can vote for their favorite films, as the festival will award prizes in seven categories. There are feature films, short films, animation and documentaries.

The inauguration took place on November 11 and was attended by municipal authorities, representatives of sexual diversity, the organizers of the event, and part of the artistic talent, such as the actress and singer Morgana Love and the painter Fabián Chairéz.

(Photo: Rosario Ruiz)

Parallel to the screenings, the gallery of the Cultural Center houses an exhibition of costumes and posters; In addition, workshops are held daily, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On November 12, Fabián Chairéz was present with the theme ‘Painting, human rights and culture‘; on the 13th there was Leonel Che and on the 14th, the production of the documentary Querida Nancy.

(Photo: Rosario Ruiz)

On Monday, November 15th, it is the turn of the director Fernanda Galindo, who will offer the workshop on direction and construction of a documentary and on Tuesday the 16th the film director Abraham Miranda will give a script workshop.

Leonel Che, director of the short film Imelda and Luis, recalled this film, which touches on trans childhood, has been well received in different countries, while Abraham Miranda, who is the president of the qualifying jury, stressed that many of the films have an impact on their history, but several technical aspects must be taken into account when deciding to award them.

(Photo: Rosario Ruiz)

On the Facebook page @QueerfilmfestivalPlayadelCarmen you can find the festival’s schedules, interviews, and other news about the festival and the participants.

Source: La Jornada Maya

