The fatal consequences of high cholesterol; Yucatecans “live” with this enemy

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- According to the National Institute of Cardiology, 4 out of 10 Yucatecans over 18 years of age have high cholesterol, which makes them more likely to suffer from a heart or cerebrovascular disease.

Taking as a reference the data from the Inegi Population and Housing Census of 2020, about 630 thousand people in the entity would find themselves in this situation, which is of special care since up to 75% of people with heart disease experience a attack as its first symptom.

Specialists point out that cholesterol by itself is not bad, since in fact the liver produces all the cholesterol that the body needs to form cell membranes and produce certain hormones. This substance becomes a problem when there is too much in the bloodstream, which can almost always be prevented.

In an interview with Novedades de Yucatán, Joshua Septimus, associate professor of clinical medicine and medical director of the Houston Methodist Primary Care Group explained that the liver produces all the cholesterol that the body requires and that in this matter, the complicated part is that diet and habits lifestyle can influence the person to present high levels.

“Although the body has a way of dealing with excess cholesterol that floats in the bloodstream, it cannot always handle excess amounts effectively,” he warned. The specialist mentioned that cholesterol is essential for the body because it maintains the structural integrity of the cells, produces hormones and vitamin D.

“Because of the many important functions it performs, cholesterol needs to travel throughout the body. It does this through the bloodstream, attaching itself to larger molecules called lipoproteins. High cholesterol can be caused by having more low-density lipoproteins in the bloodstream than the body needs, which in turn increases the possibility of cholesterol building up and damaging the arteries, ”explained Dr. Septimus.

Consequences of high cholesterol

He added that high cholesterol can cause fatty deposits (called plaque) to form in the arteries. This buildup, called atherosclerosis, causes arteries to harden and narrow, affecting blood flow.

“If your cholesterol is high, you probably won’t have symptoms until it’s too late. Up to 75% of people with heart disease experience a stroke as their first symptom. However, the doctor can identify high cholesterol levels through a blood test, ” explained Dr. Septimus.

Atherosclerosis can also lead to peripheral artery disease, which can cause leg pain when walking, he concluded.

