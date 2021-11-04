The company in charge of the expansion of Progreso’s Port will be announced shortly

Progreso, Yucatán; November 04, 2021 (ACOM) .- At the end of this year the company that will be in charge of carrying out the draft and expansion of the Progreso Deep-Sea port will be known, said the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet) , Ernesto Herrera Novelo.

The state official reported that companies interested in developing the work are in the process of submitting their proposals, with the aim that, shortly, it can be defined who will be in charge of making this project a reality.

«Investors have already been received, there are 5 national and international groups, they are looking for the best option. This week the proposals and business plans are being received to make the decision of who is going to finance the project. This should stay ready this year, ” he explained.

Herrera Novelo pointed out that this work will allow the installation of a large shipyard, operated by an Italian company, which would be generating thousands of jobs in the state.

He confirmed that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, had a meeting with the owner of Fincantieri, Guiseppe Bonno, who stressed the intention of his firm to build what will be the largest shipyard in America.

“It is great news that the federal government is joining in on this issue and achieving the expansion of the high-altitude port since we must remember that infrastructure is equal to economic development for Yucatan,” Herrera Novelo concluded.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments