Tennessee Pastor tackles man that pulled out a gun during Sunday Church Service (Watch Video)

The swift intervention of a Tennessee pastor helped save a congregation after a man pulled out a gun during Sunday service in a frightening scene caught on surveillance video.
The pastor tackled the gunman at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church after the man told everyone to get up and pointed the weapon at the congregation from the altar.
Police identified the man as Dezire Baganda, 26, and he has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, NBC affiliate WSMV reported.
After the pastor’s heroic actions, church members helped hold Baganda on the ground until police arrived.
Baganda was not a member of the church, but the pastor informed police he had gone to services before, WSMV reported.
