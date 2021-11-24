Taco Fest: November 27th and 28th at the Railroad Museum in Downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 24, 2021).- To delight the palate, with all kinds of tastes, smells, and flavors, this 27th and 28th, the Mérida Blanca Taco Festival and Bazaar will take place, to be realized at the Railway Museum, awaiting an economic spill of more than half a million of pesos.

Alberto Lavalle, owner of Yucatán Foodie, highlighted that around 50 types of different tacos will be presented, with stews to try such as the “Mole para guapos”, “Pork Biónico”, the “Chile de la Suerte”, as well as the traditional ones like the Relleno Negro, Eacabeche and Poc-Chuc.

Lavalle’s goal is to always hold the best gastronomic events and help entrepreneurs or micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

The day will include contests for the “Best Taco” and the “King of the Taco”, where the winner will be the one who eats the most pieces in a period of three minutes.

(Photo: Yucatan ahora)

The last contest headed by Yucatán Foodie was the Fifth National Tamale Fair, which reached an influx of 3,500 people, with more than 40 exhibitors and 80 presentations of tamales, as well as the participation of a community of Colombians living in Mérida who offered part of its gastronomy.

Lavalle announced that the purpose of “Tacocardia or Festival del Taco” is to surpass the success of the previous events and mean an extra boost to the reactivation of the Railway Museum.

(Photo: Yucatan ahora)

Simultaneously, in a defined area of ​​the headquarters, the “Mérida Blanca” Collective Bazaar will be present, where entrepreneurs and artisans will exhibit their products with natural materials, a sector hard hit by the pandemic.

In addition to this, it was reported that an open-air cinema and bici-nema, among other events, are already being prepared for early December.

The press conference was also attended by María del Mar López Cetina, coordinator of “Mérida Blanca”, Jordy Abraham Martínez, president of the Valladolid Restaurant Association; as well as chef Alejandro Larena, coordinator of the Gastronomy Career at the Universidad Tecnológica del Centro Izamal.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments