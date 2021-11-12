Strong storms are forecast this weekend in the Yucatan Peninsula

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021).- A new cold front , not as intense as the previous one, will be located from this Saturday 13th, over the center of the Gulf of Mexico, and will move towards the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday .

Meanwhile, strong storms are forecast for central, eastern and northeastern Yucatán, as well as southern Campeche and north, and central Quintana Roo.

Only scattered rains are expected for the Yucatecan capital.

As for temperatures, the maximums will once again exceed 30 degrees, in Yucatan they will be between 29 and 34 degrees and in Campeche and Quintana Roo they would be around 30 degrees.

The minimums would fluctuate between 16 and 21 degrees in the three states of the Peninsula.

In the case of Mérida, the maximums would be from 29 to 32 degrees, and the minimums from 18 to 21.

There is no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic that poses a threat to Mexico.

