Strange death of a man registered in a motel located on Mérida´s Periférico

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 23, 2021).-A possible allergic reaction to a sexual stimulant was what would have caused the death of a man in a motel in the Peripheral Ring of Mérida, in the western area.
What promised to be a special night turned into a nightmare, in which paramedics, investigating police officers and forensic personnel had to intervene to lift the body of the deceased person.
What happened was that this Sunday night, two men entered the motel, rented a room, and before having sex, one of them inhaled a sexual stimulant, but things did not go as expected.
After smelling chemical he collapses
Suddenly, the victim began to feel ill, went to the bathroom, vomited, and then passed out.
The other individual asked for support from the administration of the place, an employee arriving who, seeing the client lying on the floor, called the emergency services.
Paramedics arrived at the site and examined said person, informing that he no longer had vital signs, so the body was covered.
Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) cordoned off the room, and the intervention of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) was requested to lift the body and carry out a rigorous autopsy.
It is presumed that it could be a strong allergic reaction to the components of the inhaled chemical.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
