State climate change law to be completed next year

Mérida, Yucatán.- The implementation of the Climate Change Law, proposed by the state government, will be completed next year.

The head of the Secretariat of Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, informed that, once the regulation was published, they are working on completing the transitory articles, mainly in the conformation of the council that will verify compliance with the legal dispositions.

“Soon we will be presenting these results and generating an invitation, as required by law, to form the Climate Change Citizen Council, to review these proposals and be able to announce with a document the commitment and the route of action and attention”, she explained.

The state official informed that she is also working on the elaboration of the regulations of the Climate Change Law, together with the adaptation of the Intersecretarial Commission of Climate Change, which will have to comply with the requirements of the new regulations.

Measurements have already been taken to complete the Greenhouse Gas Inventory, a section that will make it possible to know the situation of emissions in Yucatán and which will be the guiding axis for policies in terms of combating climate change.

It is expected that the provisions of the law can be covered in the first quarter of 2022, a period in which Yucatán will be on the road to sustainability.

