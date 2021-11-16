SSP Yucatán announces alternative traffic routes during Tianguis Turístico de Mérida

Through his Twitter account, the Secretary of Public Security of the State Government reported on the alternative routes due to the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021.

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021).-The Ministry of Public Security of the Government of Yucatan, informed through its social networks about the alternative routes due to the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021, this measure is to avoid traffic jams.

The Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021 will begin this Tuesday, November 16, and will be held at the Siglo XXI Convention Center, so several streets and road access will be closed due to the logistics of the event.

Due to this, the SSP Yucatán has taken the necessary measures to avoid traffic in the area and streamline the roads in that area, for which it announced alternate routes.

These new alternate routes will run from November 16 to 19, the same dates on which the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021 will take place.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments