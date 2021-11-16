SSP Yucatán announces alternative traffic routes during Tianguis Turístico de Mérida

Through his Twitter account, the Secretary of Public Security of the State Government reported on the alternative routes due to the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021.
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021).-The Ministry of Public Security of the Government of Yucatan, informed through its social networks about the alternative routes due to the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021, this measure is to avoid traffic jams.
The Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021 will begin this Tuesday, November 16, and will be held at the Siglo XXI Convention Center, so several streets and road access will be closed due to the logistics of the event.
Due to this, the SSP Yucatán has taken the necessary measures to avoid traffic in the area and streamline the roads in that area, for which it announced alternate routes.
These new alternate routes will run from November 16 to 19, the same dates on which the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021 will take place.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ex-Chinese diplomat used the word ‘Armageddon’ when asked about Australia joining the US in protecting Taiwan
A former Chinese diplomat has warned.
-
“El Mencho’s” wife arrested in Guadalajara
Mexican security forces have arrested the.
-
Yucatán, among the 3 states of the country with the highest investment in tourism
Mériida, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021).- As.
-
Pitbull receives more than 25 machete cuts in Kinchil, Yucatán
Kinchil, Yucatan; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Home office comes to an end for UADY’s professors and administrative staff
Merida Yucatan; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Progreso businesses report an increase in the number of customers
Progreso, Yucatán; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Mauricio Vila receives his counterparts prior to the inauguration of the Tianguis Turistico
Mérida, Yucatán, November 15, 2021.- Governor.
-
Mayors of the country present to legislators strategies to strengthen the municipalities
Mexico City, (November 16, 2021) .-.
-
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
Almost 1 million children ages 5.
-
Municipal Presidents of Mérida and Benito Juarez, strengthen ties
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 16, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment