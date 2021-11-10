Special surveillance operation for ‘El Buen Fin 2021’ in Kanasín, Yucatán

KANASÍN, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- On the instructions of Mayor Edwin Bojórquez Ramírez, about 90 elements of the Kanasín Municipal Police will participate in a special surveillance operation on the occasion of the Buen Fin, which will run from November 10 to 16, in support and protection of the citizens of the municipality.
The director of the Municipal Police of Kanasín, Luciano Moo Arceo, indicated that the objective of the operation is to reinforce surveillance in the commercial area of the municipality, but also in several neighborhoods and subdivisions that also have commercial areas in which the presence of buyers to take advantage of the discounts and promotions that will be offered during these days will surely increase.
He reiterated that this special operation plans to reinforce the presence of “agents on foot” and in official units in the perimeter that goes from the shops located in the area of the cemetery to the limits of the church. “Of course we will have special surveillance in the markets area,” he said.
The commander indicated that this does not mean neglecting the regular tours and surveillance of the corporation in the municipality. He stressed, in the same way, that they will be in full coordination with the Yucatan Public Security Secretariat and with the National Guard.
He indicated that the telephone numbers 9994 313316 and 9996 476247 are put at the service of the Kanasin citizens to report complaints, which will be treated anonymously.
