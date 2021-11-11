Showers, strong thunderstorms, and minimum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius (59°F)

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Rains will increase in the Yucatán Peninsula in the next few days, but the cool weather has arrived in the form of a new frontal system, according to forecasts.
A first frontal system will enter the Gulf of Mexico in the next hours, and will bring some rains and strong thunderstorms, especially in the eastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Another cold front will arrive on Saturday and will reach the Peninsula no later than that night or in the early hours of Sunday.
As for temperatures, according to meteorologists, maximum temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected, and minimum temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in the center and south of Yucatán, north, and center of Campeche, and in the west of Quintana Roo.
In the rest of the region, minimum temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.
Until tonight there is no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic that represents any type of danger for Mexico.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
