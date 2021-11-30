Shooting on Acapulco beach leaves one dead (Watch Video)

Acapulco, Guerrero, (November 30, 2021).- A new armed attack in Guerrero left one man dead and another wounded by gunshot wounds.

The events were recorded on Monday afternoon, November 29th, in front of dozens of tourists who were in Majahua Beach, Puerto Marqués, in the Diamante area of Acapulco.

(Photo: Celeste Hernández)

According to versions of witnesses, at least one armed man arrived in a boat at the scene and began shooting at a group of beach service providers. Tourists who were in the area chose to leave the site.

“A boat arrived, a man came down of it and began to shoot at all of us who were on the Majahua beach in Acapulco.” Witness statement

Through a video, one of the witnesses described the attack and indicated that several people were injured.

The video was shared by the user Iván Rcp Oriente and recounted when the armed men arrived on the beach and began to shoot, “the shooting was quite intense,” he said on Facebook as he left the place.

A security guard in the area of ​​the attack. (Photo: Celeste Hernández)

After posting the video, the comments were immediate, some mentioned leaving the place, others attributed the fact to the rates of violence in the state of Guerrero and some said to call the National Guard. After the attack, the visitors left the area.

In another part of the video, the user requested that they call the National Guard (GN)

The beach was empty after the shooting. (Photo: Celeste Hernández)

Both the Attorney General’s Office and the Guerrero Security Secretariat have not posted anything on social media about the attack on Majahua Beach, nor has the state governor Evelyn Salgado, commented on the shooting.

Source: UNO TV

