Shooting on Acapulco beach leaves one dead (Watch Video)

Acapulco, Guerrero, (November 30, 2021).- A new armed attack in Guerrero left one man dead and another wounded by gunshot wounds.
The events were recorded on Monday afternoon, November 29th, in front of dozens of tourists who were in Majahua Beach, Puerto Marqués, in the Diamante area of Acapulco.
According to versions of witnesses, at least one armed man arrived in a boat at the scene and began shooting at a group of beach service providers. Tourists who were in the area chose to leave the site.
“A boat arrived, a man came down of it and began to shoot at all of us who were on the Majahua beach in Acapulco.”Witness statement
Through a video, one of the witnesses described the attack and indicated that several people were injured.
The video was shared by the user Iván Rcp Oriente and recounted when the armed men arrived on the beach and began to shoot, “the shooting was quite intense,” he said on Facebook as he left the place.
After posting the video, the comments were immediate, some mentioned leaving the place, others attributed the fact to the rates of violence in the state of Guerrero and some said to call the National Guard. After the attack, the visitors left the area.
- In another part of the video, the user requested that they call the National Guard (GN)
Both the Attorney General’s Office and the Guerrero Security Secretariat have not posted anything on social media about the attack on Majahua Beach, nor has the state governor Evelyn Salgado, commented on the shooting.
Source: UNO TV
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This is how we talk in Yucatan – Part V
Vulgar expressions, insults, and bad words..
-
Wall Street Journal says AMLO’s measures would put an end to democracy in Mexico
The country is returning to a.
-
One year after food warning label law took effect, junk food sales have actually increased
More than a year after Mexico’s.
-
Mexico and the US rule out the closure of activities and encourage vaccination
MEXICO, (November 30, 2021).- Presidents Andrés.
-
20-year-old woman among the deaths from Covid 19 this Monday 29th in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- This.
-
“Pig Beach”, the first tobacco-free public beach in Yucatán
The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías.
-
“These taxes are not adequate”, AMPI leader asks for caution
Mérida, Yuactán, (November 30, 2021).- Gabriela.
-
Yucatán announces the first “Nautical Ladder” in the Gulf of Mexico to promote tourism
Nautical and cruise tourism is an.
-
Guatemalan flies to Miami hidden in a plane’s landing gear and makes it alive
FLORIDA, (November 30, 2021).- The Consulate.
-
President Joe Biden promises no new lockdowns and asks the people to wear face masks
WASHINGTON, November 30, 2021 (Reuters) –.
Leave a Comment