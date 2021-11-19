Sensorial experiences on the rise at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- One of the main innovations demanded in the tourism industry in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is related to Wellness Tourism, which refers to the demand, not only for attractions but also for experiences that surprise people who travel.

Within the framework of the activities of the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida, Lourdes Berho, president of Alchemia Group, gave a keynote address in which she spoke about the way in which tourism has evolved over the years and, above all, how it was disrupted by the pandemic.

“There is a very urgent need to travel, people want to ‘take revenge for all the time they were locked up at home, so

now they are ready to go out to know, but they are looking for more awareness of the place they have to go.”

This urge to get out has caused travelers to have fewer restrictions when it comes to spending, “according to a study by American Express, people are now willing to spend an additional 50 percent of what they invested before the pandemic,” Lourdes Berho explained.

The expert said that, in addition, tourists have become more demanding, since they no longer only seek destinations or places, but comprehensive experiences and a connection with nature, with the land they walk on and with the people around them.

“The Wellness Traveler looks for places that make him feel good, happy, full and calm, and many times they get “stationed” in one place for a long period of time, on occasions, these travelers end up moving down to specific locations to live or invest, if they see an area of opportunity.

Berho said that the traveler changed along with their needs, so the industry must also do it: innovate and create new ways to attract this new post-covid traveler.

And talking about experiences, Tlaxcala State offered a pulque and mezcal tasting in which he invited all attendees to enjoy the benefits of agave from that state.

