Senior citizen is found dead next to the Kinich-Kakmo pyramid in Izamal, Yucatán

IZAMAL, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- Workers of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) that guard the Kinich-Kakmo pyramid were shocked when the lifeless body of a man was found there.
According to the information provided, on Monday, November 8, the staff was on their surveillance tour of the archaeological zone when they realized that an elderly person was lying on the ground.
At first, they thought that he was asleep in the place, but when they realized that he was not breathing, they notified the Municipal Police, so the police officer José Feliciano Carvajal Ordóñez arrived at the place first to verify the report.
Given this, the area was cordoned off by the authorities pending the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office.
The man was identified as Valdemar “N”, 69 years old, and was known as a habitual drinker and was constantly seen with a group of friends with whom he drank alcoholic beverages.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
