Second Jazz Festival “Resonancias” in Yucatán, from November 26 to 28

Will be free concerts at the “José Peón Contreras” theater and the Palacio de la Música.

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 19, 2021).- For the second time, the entity will host the Jazz Festival “Resonancias”, with the participation of eight groups and more than 50 artists, nationally and internationally recognized, from Cuba, United States , Mexico, Spain and Uruguay, which will offer concerts at no cost, from the 26th to the 28th of this month.

This activity is supported by the State Government, through the Secretariat of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) and the Higher School of Arts (ESAY); its organizer, Samuel Rafinesque, and the head of the first agency, Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, reported that there will be a quality offer for citizens to enjoy this genre for three days.

The official stressed that it is an ideal platform to promote jazz, strengthen the sector in the entity and professionalize musicians, while the representative of the event announced that the purpose is to place Yucatan as a benchmark in the matter, through resources from the Program Support for Festivals and Art (Profest) 2021.

He added that half of the participants in the billboard are local, which supports their development, and the presentations will be hosted by the “José Peón Contreras” theater and the Palacio de la Música – National Center of Mexican Music. where on Friday 26, will be the opening, at 20:00, with Jazz Tunkul and A Love Electronic.

In his opportunity, the director of Musical Arts of the ESAY, Elías Puc Sánchez, said that the proposal reinforces the collaborative transversality between the agencies that intervene, the private initiative and the country’s scene, thereby strengthening academic and artistic ties .

For his part, the General Director of the Palacio de la Música, Maleck Abdala Hadad, added that the space is open to projects for reactivation, and that the public will be able to attend calmly, with the health filters that will be applied when entering and the capacity 75 percent, so you will need to arrive early.

Nocturbanda and Alex Mercado Trío will play on Saturday 27, at the “Peón Contreras”, at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., respectively; on Sunday 28, their talent will be joined by Gilberto Pinzón Cuartet and the Mérida Big Band, under the direction of Jordi Albert, at the same hours.

Also on the 28th, at the Palacio de la Música, Caja de Espejos y Cinema will be presented: music for unrealized films, by Todd Clouser and Jesús Cornejo, at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm; Also, Alex Mercado will give a masterclass, at the ESAY facilities, at 10:00 in the morning.

The complete program is available on the agency’s social networks, facebook.com/sedeculta , twitter.com/sedecultayuc and instagram.com/sedeculta , as well as at festivaljazzyucatan.com .

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







