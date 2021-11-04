Second cold front approaches the Yucatan Peninsula

Minimum temperatures could drop to 16 degrees in Yucatan.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 04, 2021).- The second cold front to the Yucatan Peninsula is approaching. From this Thursday 5, it would be located on the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Less intense rains are forecast in the north and northeast of Yucatán, as well as in the south and center of Campeche, and would be heavy in the south and center of Quintana Roo.

For the following days no rains are expected in the Yucatecan capital.

Regarding temperatures, the maximums would be 29 to 34 degrees in Yucatán and Campeche, and around 30 in Quintana Roo. And the minimums would be around 16 to 21 in the three peninsular states, according to the meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma Solís.

In Mérida the maximums would be between 29 and 32 degrees, and around 18 the minimum.

The official hurricane season in the Atlantic is now very close to ending. For now, the only cyclonic activity is Tropical Storm Wanda, but it is far north, in the middle of the ocean, so it does not pose any threat to Mexico.

