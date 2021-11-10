Robbery in a Pharmacy in Downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 10, 2021).- A robbery was recorded this Monday, November 8th, around nine in the morning at a pharmacy located in the Historic Center of Mérida, a few meters from the Plaza Grande.
The incident took place around 6 in the morning at the “Farma Valué” pharmacy, located on Calle 62 between 63 and 65, where the person in charge was threatened with a knife by two subjects who arrived hooded.
After what happened, the employee reported the incident to 9-1-1.
The officers of the Municipal Police of Mérida arrived at the site and when interviewing the person in charge she said that two subjects threatened her and took a cell phone and 5,000 pesos in cash.
Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) carry out investigations to find the alleged thieves.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
