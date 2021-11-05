Riviera Maya reaches 71% occupancy during the Day of the Dead long weekend

Quintana Roo, (November 05, 2021).- The Riviera Maya reached 71% occupancy last weekend during the lon weekend for the Day of the Dead, reported the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo.

The above constitutes the highest occupancy so far in the low season that includes the months of September, October and November, so that with this the destination sees an even higher rebound for the last weeks of 2021.

According to the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), in its most recent update of statistics, the Riviera Maya reached 70% occupancy in around 47 thousand hotel rooms on Saturday, October 30 ; while on Sunday it had a record of 71%.

Likewise, the agency, in its monthly closing figures, reveals that the Riviera Maya had a general average in October of 59.4% occupancy , an influx that places it in a slight recovery compared to last September, when just managed to take off from 50%.

This weekend in the Riviera Maya, various business and civil groups organized events related to the Day of the Dead or Hanal Pixán, in particular the events that took place in the Xcaret park and in the tourist area of ​​Playa del Carmen, where they brought together foreign visitors, as well as nationals and the local population.

With this occupation situation, the destination gradually comes out of the bad streak left by the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic , which caused a considerable drop in hotel occupancy since March 2020, when the influx began to fall by up to 2 %.

Specialists on the subject, consider that with the entry into force of the green state epidemiological traffic light, by the end of the year they could exceed 80% of occupancy.

Source: Sipse

