Retailers, in bidding war with the start of the “Buen Fin”

Business leaders estimate a turnover of more than 7 billion pesos; this time other productive sectors were included to boost domestic consumption.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mérida (Canacome) informed that in Yucatán close to 10 thousand establishments joined the Buen Fin 2021 with offers and promotions, which was officially inaugurated yesterday in a commercial house located in the north of Mérida. The program will conclude next Tuesday the 16th, the objective is to be an important pillar in the economic recovery of the state and the country.

Iván Rodríguez Gasque, president of Canacome, recalled that the estimated revenue is in excess of seven billion pesos, and together with local and federal authorities led the first shopping spree of the “cheapest week of the year”. They purchased household products at the Interceramic store on Periferico Norte.

He commented that in this 11th edition of the Buen Fin, businessmen once again assumed their commitment to present the most complete offer of goods and services, through a wide and innovative catalog of products, which will allow consumers to cover their needs at a lower cost during the next seven days.

To this end, he added, other productive sectors and business organizations were included on this occasion, in order to strengthen the event, encourage domestic consumption and underpin the commercial dynamics, offering the lowest prices and the best promotions of the year.

Now, including more twists in this program will allow families to buy clothing, shoes, toys, appliances, construction material, cars, houses, technology equipment, among thousands of products and items, and they will be able to do it in person or online.

He pointed out that in this Buen Fin the tourism sector will have a greater presence with the best offers, to expand the possibility for buyers to plan their vacations to beaches, magical towns, and colonial cities, among others, for the remaining months of the year and for 2022.

In his speech, the representative of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the Undersecretary of Planning and Projects of Sefoet, Joaquín Mier y Terán Puerto, pointed out that the Buen Fin is awaited every year by all Yucatecans, thanks to the good results obtained in previous editions.

“This program has established itself as an important driver, not only of commercial activity but of economic activity in general, both in our state and throughout the country,” he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments