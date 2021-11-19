Recovery and rehabilitation works announced for 11 parks in Kanasín, Yucatán

Kanasín, Yucatán, November 17, 2021 – Mayor Edwin Bojórquez Ramírez formally launched the “A park, a smile” (Un Parque Una Sonrisa) program, through which a total of eleven parks will be recovered and renovated during the coming weeks for the benefit of hundreds of families in the municipality of Kanasín.

In the Villas de Oriente neighborhood, one of the areas of the municipality where the park had been in total abandonment for several years, the mayor of Kanasí noted that “one of the main objectives of our administration is to create adequate spaces where the families of Kanasín can have fun in a healthy and safe way, but especially the little ones ”.

“We want this type of place to become a spot not only for recreation but also for the promotion of sports and healthier lifestyle in Kanasín,” he said.

“As a City Council, we seek that young people practice a sport and that is why we will work to rehabilitate the appropriate spaces. We are busy supporting the families of Kanasín and that is something that we will continue to do in the coming months ”, he mentioned.

“We are working to have a Kanasín of work, opportunities, proposals for families, with a vision, but above all, we want to be the best version of Kanasin in history. We have already been working hard for 78 days to demonstrate the population that the municipality is changing ”, he pointed out.

In recent weeks, rehabilitation work has begun in several parks in the municipality, including the Main Park, which is temporarily closed.

The sites where the work will be carried out under this program are: Kanasín Main Park, Villas de Oriente, Héctor Victoria, CROC (3 parks), Kanasín Che, Bosques de Kanasín, Kaua 3, Viva and Santa Isabel.

