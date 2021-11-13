Quintana Roo is ready for a National Astronomical event “Night of the Stars”

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (November 13, 2021).- With the participation of the University of Quintana Roo (Uqroo), the Technological Institute of Chetumal (Itch), the Secretariat of Education of Quintana Roo (SEQ), the Yook’ol Kaab Planetarium, the Colegio de Bachilleres de Quintana Roo, and the Instituto Quintanarroense de la Juventud (IQJ), on Saturday 13th, will begin the national astronomical event called “Night of the Stars. “

Dr. Joel Omar Yam Gamboa, the coordinator of the organizing committee of the event, explained that due to sanitary provisions it will be carried out virtually and this year there will be sub-offices in Cancun, Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, José María Morelos, and Playa del Carmen, and has planned to have artistic and cultural activities, workshops and at night remote observation with telescopes.

On November 13, “The Night of the Stars” will take place, the most important science dissemination event at the national level and in Latin America that this year celebrates the 450th anniversary of the birth of Johannes Kepler, who revolutionized astronomy by establishing the laws that describe the harmonious movement of the planets around the sun.

Yam Gamboa said that Quintana Roo began to participate in 2011, starting with a headquarters in Uqroo. In this link you can check the schedule of scheduled activities .

Seis sedes de la #NdE2021 de #Puebla se juntaron con el @icsyh para este diálogo, entre un músico y un astrónomo, sobre la Armonía de los Mundos, sobre #Kepler450. No se lo pierdan, este viernes 12 de noviembre a las 18:30h. #ArmoníayRevolución. #NdE2021. pic.twitter.com/3yAfW5PJRa — Noche de Estrellas (@NocheEstrellas) November 11, 2021

He added that since its inception, the Night of the Stars has had the participation of a large number of volunteers, amateur astronomers and students, who share their knowledge with the other participants and attendees.

During the event, professional astronomers share the details of their extensive knowledge and participate in all activities.

In Mexico it has been possible to carry out the Night of the Stars thanks to the support of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), Mexican Academy of Sciences (AMC), National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Institute National Association of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (Inaoe), the Astronomy Institute of the UNAM, the French Embassy, ​​the French Alliance, the Mexican Association of Telescopes and Binoculars, Celestron, Astronomical Societies of the Night of the Stars and the Mexican Space Agency.

