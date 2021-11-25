Quintana Roo Governor said that environmental protection is a priority in the state

Quintana Roo, (November 25, 2021) .- Governor Carlos Joaquín expressed that environmental protection is a priority in Quintana Roo to preserve natural beauties and strengthen the unique leadership in the tourism market in contact with nature.

As one of the actions to have a sustainable development and low carbon emissions, specifically in energy matters, the State Government promotes the State Plan for the Promotion of Energy Efficiency and the Use of Renewable Energy Sources.

The plan has been developed jointly by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (SEMA) and the support program for the Energy Transition in Mexico (TrEM), implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the Climate Initiative of Mexico (ICM).

The governor of Quintana Roo participated in the reactivation session of the Municipal Association for the Environment of the South of Quintana Roo (Amusur), made up of the municipalities of Othón P. Blanco, Bacalar, Felipe Carrillo Puerto and José María Morelos.

During his participation, the head of the Executive Power stressed that, for five years, they have been working on a culture of ecological and environmental education for the protection of the environment, so that the southern region has more competitive and sustainable municipalities.

The Secretary of Ecology and Environment (SEMA) Efraín Villanueva Arcos explained that the reduction of emissions from deforestation and degradation is included as one of the lines of action for the implementation of what should constitute for the state a route towards the decarbonization of the economy.

He specified that it is a process of economic development that depends less and less on the use of fossil fuels, processes of change in land use and processes of industrialization and food production that increase emissions into the atmosphere of greenhouse gases. .

In the event, were the municipal presidents José Alfredo Contreras Méndez, from Bacalar; Maricarmen Candelaria Hernández Solís, by Felipe Carrillo Puerto, and Erik Noé Borgen Yam, by José María Morelos.

