‘Queso de Bola’ Fair coming to Chetumal December 18th and 19th

The participants will be presenting their stews, desserts and all kinds of dishes.

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (November 29, 2021).- After the success it represented in 2019 when its first edition was held, next December 18th and 19th, the Queso de Bola Fair will be held again. in the state capital.

Delmar Deur Briceño Valadez, from Chetumal, heads the organizing committee for this event, which will be held on Avenida de Los Héroes, and where the participation of about 200 entrepreneurs is expected, who will be part of this fair presenting its stews, desserts, and all kinds of dishes that include the traditional Dutch cheese (better known across the Yucatan Peninsula as “Queso de Bola” or Ball Cheese.

In an interview, Christian González Reinhardt, a member of the organization of this event, pointed out that this fair began in 2019 with the intention of highlighting the gastronomic traditions of the Chetumal community, which traditionally uses the queso de bola to prepare all kinds of food, sweets, and desserts, and that has evolved into delicious dishes that have already been recognized in various parts of the country.

“Chetumal has a long gastronomic tradition, and the objective of this event is precisely to strengthen this aspect in what corresponds to the south of the state. Many people who come to visit Chetumal try the dishes that are prepared with ball cheese and are delighted with them, so we must continue to promote this type of character that we have and make it known ”, said the interviewee.

In addition to the food entrepreneurs, there will also be artisans and sellers of other types of products , all with Queso de Bola as the main ingredient.

