Progreso hotel room party ends up with 8 arrested by the Municipal Police

PROGRESO, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- In a swift action, police officers from the port of Progreso arrested 8 people who were disturbing the peace, as they started a fight inside a hotel room in the Center of Progreso..
The operation took place on Thursday, November 4, when the workers of the hotel located on Calle 78 (between 31 and 33) downtown Progreso, called the Police indicating that there was a brawl inside one of the rooms, which was rented to men and women who arrived to have a party.
The fact is that a real battle took place inside that room, where apparently, the guests have been throwing bottles at each other, a situation for which the attention of the authorities was requested.
Several agents aboard vans arrived at the site, entered the place and arrested eight people, men and women, observing that two of them had head injuries, for which the support of paramedics was requested.
After it was seen that they were all in one piece, now they were sent to jail, and it would be verified how much damage there was in the hotel to bill them.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hip Hop and Rap in Maya, a form of resistance of the mother tongue
Merida, Yucatan, (November 05, 2021).- James.
-
Biggest seizure of pure fentanyl in Mexico history
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said.
-
Riviera Maya reaches 71% occupancy during the Day of the Dead long weekend
Quintana Roo, (November 05, 2021).- The.
-
Another fatal accident on the Mérida-Progreso highway
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- Last.
-
Formula 1 Mexican GP will bring millionaire profits to the hotel sector in CDMX
The Ministry of Tourism hopes that.
-
Floodings in Tizimín, Yucatán after heavy rain this Thursday, November 4
Tizimín, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- The.
-
‘Nocturnal Biciruta’ returns to Paseo de Montejo, starting this November 6th
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- With.
-
All set for the 2021 Xmatkuil Cattle Exhibition, from November 5 to 21
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- In.
-
The Yucatan wood industry in search of greater professionalization
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- The.
-
Free sterilization for dogs and cats in Progreso
Progreso, Yucatán, (November 05, 2021).- Associations.
Leave a Comment