Progreso City Council delivers queen bees to beekeepers

Progreso, Yucatán, (November 03, 2021).- The Municipal President, Julián Zacarías Curi, attended the delivery of 73 queen bees to their producers, in order to provide them with work tools and strengthen the production of their hives.

During the event, the Mayor gave recognition to honey producers for the work and quality that they provide to their honey products.

“Every day more producers are taking up this activity, I hope that this delivery will help them to continue making quality products” mentioned the Mayor.

(Photo: Sureste informa)

The beneficiaries of this program were: José Ignacio Matos Dzul, José Castro Guemes and Manuel González moral. The Honey exhibitors, Ing. Nelly Ortiz Vázquez and Luis Manuel González Molar, were also present.

In this installment, there was also the presence of C. David Escalante, Director of Agricultural Development and Small Producers, Lic. Manuel Árgaez Cepeda, Director of Livestock of SEDER, C. Ángel Lara, Head of the SEDER Beekeeping Area, and Ricardo Ovando, Head of the Communities Unit.

Finally, the Mayor mentioned that these actions will continue in the Port of Progreso, “We will continue to manage these support and work in coordination with the State Government, to continue promoting beekeeping work, likewise, I recognize that these insects are not aggressive and we will launch more programs to promote their care and protection “

