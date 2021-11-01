Progreso advances in the recovery of public spaces

PROGRESO, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- The Progreso City Council carried out maintenance work in the “Romulo Rozo” park in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood, as part of the recovery of public spaces.

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, who verified the actions carried out by personnel of the Directorate of Municipal Public Services (DSPM), attended the place, located at Calle 33 by 42.

The Municipal President toured some nearby streets and listened to the needs and demands of residents of the area.

The director of the DSPM, Canaán Góngora Ortegón, declared that these tasks are part of a program to provide comprehensive and constant assistance to public spaces in Progreso.

He explained that the park will receive attention in painting, masonry, blacksmithing, and general cleaning; benches will be installed, children’s playground will be painted and a mural will be placed to give it a new image. In addition, the rain drainage wells and other actions in its surroundings will be carried out.

All this, said the official, represents an investment of approximately 77 thousand pesos per park for the Municipal government.

On the other hand, after multiple reports from the population of Chelem and Chuburná Puerto, this Sunday 31st, the gondola that functioned as a trash transfer point at the entrance of the road that connects both communities was removed.

Workers from the Urban Solid Waste Directorate, Prolimpia, and other municipal agencies removed the container, cleaned the place, and placed informational blankets so that the people who live in these communities and the general public are aware that they will no longer be able to dump or deposit their garbage bags in that place.

Source: Sipse

