Prepare your electronic waste, the “Reciclatón” is here again!

Mérida, Yucatán.- The Secretary of Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, informed that for the seventh time the “Reciclatón” will be held from November 22nd to the 28th, in which 16 collection centers will be set up in different points of Mérida for the collection of electronic waste.

Computers, laptops, tablets, telephones, cell phones, switches, video and photographic cameras, projectors, televisions, screens, monitors, printers and other items will be accepted. Likewise, air conditioners and their accessories, hair dryers, styling items, cables, chargers and household appliances, including toaster ovens and microwaves.

“The receiving of materials will be from Monday, November 22nd to Friday, November 26th, with the exception of some collection centers, which will be available until Sunday, November 28th; the schedule in all of them will be from 9:00 to 17:00 and will not be attended outside this time,” he explained.

“In the previous edition a total of 21.750 tons of electronic waste was collected and, although the collection points will be in Merida, the population of all municipalities is invited to exceed this goal,” he said.

He pointed out that electronic devices contain substances such as lead, cadmium, mercury and chromium, which can cause toxic effects on health and the environment if they are not properly treated, so he stressed the importance of depositing them in the right places.

The “Reciclatón” collection centers will be in places such as the Unidad Deportiva Caucel, Parque Ecológico Metropolitano del sur, “Salvador Alvarado” stadium, the Canaco Mérida, as well as companies, universities and stores participating in the campaign.

