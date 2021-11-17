Prepare your electronic waste, the “Reciclatón” is here again!

Mérida, Yucatán.- The Secretary of Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, informed that for the seventh time the “Reciclatón” will be held from November 22nd to the 28th, in which 16 collection centers will be set up in different points of Mérida for the collection of electronic waste.
Computers, laptops, tablets, telephones, cell phones, switches, video and photographic cameras, projectors, televisions, screens, monitors, printers and other items will be accepted. Likewise, air conditioners and their accessories, hair dryers, styling items, cables, chargers and household appliances, including toaster ovens and microwaves.
“The receiving of materials will be from Monday, November 22nd to Friday, November 26th, with the exception of some collection centers, which will be available until Sunday, November 28th; the schedule in all of them will be from 9:00 to 17:00 and will not be attended outside this time,” he explained.
“In the previous edition a total of 21.750 tons of electronic waste was collected and, although the collection points will be in Merida, the population of all municipalities is invited to exceed this goal,” he said.
He pointed out that electronic devices contain substances such as lead, cadmium, mercury and chromium, which can cause toxic effects on health and the environment if they are not properly treated, so he stressed the importance of depositing them in the right places.
The “Reciclatón” collection centers will be in places such as the Unidad Deportiva Caucel, Parque Ecológico Metropolitano del sur, “Salvador Alvarado” stadium, the Canaco Mérida, as well as companies, universities and stores participating in the campaign.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Delays and disorganization marked the inauguration of the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 17, 2021).- Guests.
-
Don’t miss the Feria del Panucho in Mérida as part of the Tianguis Turístico
A Panucho can be topped with.
-
Public transport driver who ran over a man in downtown Mérida is charged with murder
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 17, 2021) .-.
-
Two young people join the long suicide list in Yucatán
One of the cases was registered.
-
Queretaro’s boutique hotels hope to lure larger market from Quintana Roo and Yucatán
MÉRIDA, MX.– Miguel Ángel González Galván,.
-
Mexicans have sent US banks 27.7 billion US dollars
Mexico City, (November 17, 2021).- Mexican companies.
-
On Sunday, Nov. 21st, 47 commissioners will be elected in Merida
Municipal authorities are confident that it.
-
After shootings in Cancun and Tulum, the new Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard is created
It will start operating on December.
-
International Mexican Art Fair, this November 18th and 19th
Founded and directed by the gallery.
-
López Obrador declared that the Maya Train will be operating by the end of 2023
According to the federal government, the.
Leave a Comment