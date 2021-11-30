Police arrest 14 at clandestine bar in Valladolid, Yucatan

Valladolid, Yuc., November 30, 2021.- A police operation was carried out last Saturday at a house that functioned as a clandestine bar and alleged brothel in the “Esmeralda” neighborhood, in Valladolid. Fourteen people were arrested: seven men and seven women, who were serving as bartenders and waitresses.

On Saturday, November 27 around midnight, municipal agents carried out an operation after complaints were received from neighbors about the scandal and the music that was being heard. The property is located on a dirt road with difficult access, next to the “Orquídeas” subdivision.

The terrace of the house was covered with a plastic curtain to prevent the interior from being seen. According to the neighbors, in the afternoons and nights, they have seen motorcycle taxis enter and leave that road.

In addition to the 14 people arrested, almost 20 cases of beer were seized, including three “plates”, which were sold clandestinely at the site. All the detainees were released on Sunday after paying their respective fines.

The house in question, it was observed, does not have closing stamps, much less stripes, although today it remained closed.

A similar event occurred a few months ago in the San Carlos neighborhood, where the clandestine sale of beers and the presence of several women inside the place were detected.







