Pitbull receives more than 25 machete cuts in Kinchil, Yucatán

Kinchil, Yucatan; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .- In another barbaric act of animal cruelty, a woman from this municipality reported that her pet, a pit bull dog, was attacked with a ‘machete’ on Thursday, November 11th by one of her neighbors.

Mrs. Martina B.B. reported that her dog had escaped from her home for the first time, and jumped into the yard of her neighbor S.Ch., who allegedly struck the animal on the head repeatedly with a machete.

Doña Martina, who lives on Calle 24 between 19 and 21, questioned herself. How is a person capable of such atrocity? I can’t believe it, what they did to “Dante”, my son’s pet is unfair. The dog was just recovering from an illness and we don’t know how he got out and went into the neighbor’s property, ” she said.

“The fact he was hit with a machete is totally outrageous, the dog is harmless and has never attacked or bitten anyone, he is not aggressive, his vet can confirm this. With all the pain I will have to ask for justice, as far as I have to go, we love you Dante », the woman added.

Likewise, the owner of the animal explained that there were about 25 cuts, although fortunately, they do not put his life at risk, as a veterinarian provided the proper medical attention on time.

“The lady that attacked the dog claimed that the pitbull ate her chickens, but as far as I know she does not even have backyard birds, that is why I filed my complaint with the FGE, based in Hunucmá against whoever is responsible,” Doña Martina concluded.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

