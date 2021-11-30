“Pig Beach”, the first tobacco-free public beach in Yucatán

The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, received the certification of smoke-free site and cigarette butts

PROGRESO, Yucatán.- Progreso’s “Pig Beach” is the first public beach in Yucatán to receive certification as a smoke- and cigarette-butt-free site .

The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, accompanied by municipal health and ecological police personnel, received the certification of a smoke-free site and cigarette butts from the person in charge of the National Tobacco Control Office from Conadic, Diana López Gómez, thus becoming the first beach at the state level to receive this certification.

For his part, Arsenio Rosado Franco, Technical Secretary and Commissioner of the State Council Against Addictions of the Ministry of Health of Yucatán, pointed out that this certificate marks a step in the right direction to continue in the battle against addictions, at the same time as It is also paid for the care of the environment, since by eliminating the use of cigarettes in the area, it collaborates with public health and ecological issues.

(Photo: Sipse)

Meanwhile, Zacarías Curi thanked his work team for the commitment they put into each of the projects, which are reflected in obtaining this type of certifications, which demonstrate the hard work carried out every day.

The mayor celebrated having the first beach in the state with this certification, which not only seeks to continue putting Progreso in the eyes of the world, but also seeks to contribute to the well-being of citizens so that they can be found on clean, safe beaches with a optimal environment.

(Photo: La revista)

As explained, with this certification the site will continue to be free from tobacco consumption in the area, so the police personnel stationed in the place will not allow people to smoke in the place, so those who throw cigarette butts with the goal of continuing to maintain those standards in place.

It was indicated that a single cigarette butt can contaminate up to 8 liters of seawater.

Source: Sipse

