Pet sterilization campaign begins in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- The Environmental Education Unit of the Progreso City Council successfully carried out the pet sterilization campaign through which they managed to sterilize 15 cats and 55 puppies.
The Municipal President, Julián Zacarías supervised this sterilization campaign that was carried out in the House of Culture and during his tour he reaffirmed his commitment to this sector to offer a better service and provide a dignified life to the animals.
“Let us be responsible owners and take care of the health of our pets, sterilizing we help prevent diseases and the most important thing is that it avoids the birth of unwanted animals that will probably be abandoned or mistreated” He stressed, the Mayor.
For her part, María José Ongay, head of the Environmental Unit, recognized the importance of sterilizing her pets and urged the community to join the sterilization days to provide a better quality of life for their pets.
Finally, Zacarías Curi thanked the Councilors of the H. Ayuntamiento for supporting this cause, the Osteria Italiana pizzeria, for donating 20 pizzas to the volunteers; Also, to the restaurants: Eladios, Mayaka and Ha-Guay for joining this great work, also to the Planned Pethood veterinary, to the associations: No more dogs and Tracy Gingers Rescue.
