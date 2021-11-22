Permanent modules announced for the second dose of Pfizer in Yucatán

Two modules will be installed in Mérida.
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- If you still awaiting the second dose of Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus , we have good news, as from today Monday, November 22nd, will be installed in Yucatan permanent modules for the application of the dosage mentioned.
Just this Thursday it was announced that on the same date permanent modules will be installed to apply AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Cansino vaccines to specific groups of the population, and now the state government announced that there will also be Pfizer.
It was announced that in Mérida the vaccination modules will be located in the Family Medicine Unit 59 of the IMSS, and the Family Medicine Unit of the ISSSTE in the Lindavista neighborhood.
Where will the modules be?
Likewise, in the interior of the state, the modules will be in the Tekax General Hospital and the Ticul Health Center. In Valladolid it will be at the Jurisdictional Vaccination Warehouse; in Izamal, at the Rural Hospital; in Motul, in the General Hospital of Subzone No. 3, and in Tizimín, in the Health Center.
Both in Mérida and in municipalities in the interior of the state, the opening hours will be from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The authorities recommended that the population present proof of the first application of the vaccine, present official identification and CURP, take medications as usual, eat food before attending the appointment, and wear comfortable, short-sleeved clothing.
Special emphasis was made that this vaccine will be available only to people requiring second doses.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Kanasin Municipal Police arrest a man for assaulting his partner
KANASÍN, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- Agents.
-
Umán celebrates the 31st Anniversary of its appointment as a City
Umán, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021) .-.
-
Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration
(Reuters) – Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic.
-
Drone show could be repeated during the Noche Blanca and the Mérida Fest
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- The Noche.
-
Boris Johnson praises Peppa Pig, compares himself to Moses, and imitates noise of car in speech to business leaders
Boris Johnson criticised the creativity of.
-
Heavy metals detected in sargassum that reaches the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula
CICY asks institutes to take advantage.
-
Qatar is one year away from the FIFA World Cup with stadiums mostly complete
The eight stadiums – all within.
-
Report says Afghans are promising their daughters as young as 7 for marriage in exchange for cash
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan,.
-
On December 1st, Ecuador and Colombia will re-open shared border
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador and Colombia.
-
A vaccine mandate for domestic air travel is not currently necessary in the US (at least not yet)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday.
Leave a Comment