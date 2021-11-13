Pepe Vadillo, Founder of the Yucatecan Trova Trio “Los Juglares”, dies at 49

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 13, 2021).- At the age of 49, José Raymundo Vadillo Vázquez, better known as Pepe Vadillo, a member and founding member of the Yucatecan musical group Los Juglares, died suddenly. He died in his home on Calle 67 between 122 and 122 A of the Nueva Mulsay neighborhood, in Mérida.
The artistic community is in mourning for such unfortunate news.
Vadillo Vázquez was the lead singer and bassist of Los Juglares, a group that he founded in 1991 with his brother Fernando, who taught him to play the guitar.
This trio is one of the greatest exponents of the current Yucatecan Trova musical genre, so the death of José Raymundo represents an unfathomable loss.
