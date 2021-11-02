People from all over Mexico is coming to live in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 02, 2021).- Thanks to the security climate that is still maintained in the state, in recent months there has been an increase in the interest of people from Puebla, Nuevo León, and Tabasco to reside in Mérida, reported the president of the Chamber of the Housing Industry in Yucatán (Canadevi), Eduardo Ancona Chamber.

He specified that before the people interested in living or buying a home in the state were mostly from Mexico City, and now the increase in people from other states is surprising.

This measurement was obtained in the last Housing Expo 2021, which was carried out at the beginning of October, which had a good response, and which was carried out with a hybrid modality due to the pandemic.

He said that in the event where construction companies and developers participated, they received more than 8 thousand people in person and 26 thousand in virtual form, which shows the interest of citizens in acquiring their home.

“Due to the pandemic, we saw that the people who visited us at the Expo did not go for a walk, it was not the reason, they went to buy, to specify their options,” he concluded.

“We are struck by the interest of people from these states in Yucatán. Sometimes it has happened to us, large communities come that have to do with opportunities, such as industries that are installed or insecurity in their states and come here, ” he said.

In the same way, this is one of the reasons why the increase in the acquisition of average housing, since it interests these new buyers, with prices ranging from 700 thousand to 2 million pesos.

