Peacocks and parrots rescued at the Mérida Airport will be sent to the Centenario Zoo

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 09, 2021).- Countering bird trafficking in Yucatán, at the Mérida International Airport, elements of the National Guard (GN) rescued two specimens of blue peacock and two yellow-headed parrots, which were transported in a state of overcrowding with signs of dehydration and his wings clipped.

The events were recorded when national guards carried out security inspections in the cargo area of ​​a courier and parcel company in the terminal area, in search of illicit substances and firearms.

The GN staff located two cardboard boxes, with several holes on the sides, where there were two peacocks. Also, they located a wooden box with two yellow-headed parrots.

The boxes in which the specimens were transported did not have the documentation proving the legal origin or transportation of the birds, which violates the provisions of the General Wildlife Law.

Protected species

The species protected by NOM059-SEMARNAT-2010, were transported from Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, to the Yucatecan capital, under overcrowded conditions.

The birds were insured and guarded by personnel of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), who transferred the specimens to the Mérida´s Centenario Zoo for their protection and proper management.

With actions in favor of wildlife, the National Guard strengthens the verification and monitoring of compliance with environmental regulations regarding natural resources.

