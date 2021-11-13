Panucho Fair in the ‘La Ermita’ neighborhood on Saturday, November 20th

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021) .- As part of the activities of Tianguis Turístico 2021, the Panucho Fair will be held on Saturday, November 20, from five in the afternoon to ten at night, in the neighborhood ” La Ermita ”of Santa Isabel.

Eight stalls selling panuchos, two stalls of traditional desserts, and two stalls of soft drinks will participate.

The Tianguis Barrio Santa will also take place, where there will be activities such as: Yucatecan gastronomy, videomaping in the church of Santa Ana, sale of artisan products and cultural shows, among others.

You can check the complete billboard at www.visitmerida.com.mx or on the City Council’s social networks.

