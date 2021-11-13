Panucho Fair in the ‘La Ermita’ neighborhood on Saturday, November 20th

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021) .- As part of the activities of Tianguis Turístico 2021, the Panucho Fair will be held on Saturday, November 20, from five in the afternoon to ten at night, in the neighborhood ” La Ermita ”of Santa Isabel.
Eight stalls selling panuchos, two stalls of traditional desserts, and two stalls of soft drinks will participate.
The Tianguis Barrio Santa will also take place, where there will be activities such as: Yucatecan gastronomy, videomaping in the church of Santa Ana, sale of artisan products and cultural shows, among others.
You can check the complete billboard at www.visitmerida.com.mx or on the City Council’s social networks.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Developing nations say a more aggressive action is needed to combat climate change
GLASGOW, Scotland — As COP26 comes.
-
President Biden sends a message to backers of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua (Opinion)
by Andrés Oppenheimer President Biden is.
-
Ghost towns of Mexico
Cartel violence in Mexico forces people.
-
Is Nicaragua sliding toward dictatorship under Ortega? (Opinion)
by SHELLEY A. McCONNELL When diplomats.
-
Hundreds of ‘cold, hungry’ migrants await on Poland border
Mexico and the US are not.
-
State climate change law to be completed next year
Mérida, Yucatán.- The implementation of the.
-
Cooking pot explodes and 11 houses catch fire in southern Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021).- A.
-
Tianguis Turístico 2021, showcase to promote Mérida nationally and internationally
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021) .-.
-
Veterinarians and biologists take to the streets of Merida to oppose to current law changes
MÉRIDA, MX.– In a peaceful manner,.
-
Extensive police operation for the “Buen Fin 2021” in Valladolid, Yucatán
Valladolild, Yucatán; November 12, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
Leave a Comment