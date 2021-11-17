On Sunday, Nov. 21st, 47 commissioners will be elected in Merida

Municipal authorities are confident that it will be a calm day with a high turnout; there are 137 candidates.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- A total of 137 candidates will be competing for the 47 commissariats of Mérida in the elections to be held next Sunday, November 21st.

In this context, the Official Gazette of the State Government published yesterday that from the first minute of Saturday, November 20 until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22 there will be a “dry law” in the rural towns of the capital.

Councilman Rafael Rodríguez Méndez specified that there are 75 male candidates (54 percent) and 62 women (46 percent).

“All of them are already accredited, it is the same number that registered originally, some of them did not fulfill the requirements, above all the proof of neighborhood, but they made up for it within the term indicated in the call and they are already candidates,” he said.

The mayor explained that the campaign will end at the last minute of Friday, November 19th, Saturday 20th will be the period of silence that will lead to the election day on Sunday 21st, from 08:00 to 15:00 hours.

He added that in the proselytism period there is no ceiling on campaign expenses, but he called upon the candidates to keep civility and respect the agreements for the promotion of the aspirants.

“There is no ceiling on campaign expenses, but we will be vigilant that all the specifications regarding the candidates’ publicity are complied with”, he pointed out.

He added that the most disputed precincts are Cholul, Chichí Suárez and Caucel, but in all of them there are more than two competitors.

“Caucel is the precinct with an important number of voters. In the registration process there was a lot of civility, a lot of order, the sanitary filters arranged by the municipal authority were respected, there was a lot of participation, respecting the rules of the game and those of the contingency.”

“We are sure that this Sunday that same example will prevail, it will be a democratic party, with high citizen participation electing their auxiliary authorities. We will be very attentive as part of the council to the election of municipal commissioners”, declared Rafael Rodriguez.

