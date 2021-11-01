October closes with 5,142 Covid-19 infections and 317 deaths in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- October closes with more than five thousand infected with Covid-19, which is among the seven months with the highest incidence, as well as with about 300 deaths caused by the pandemic, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

Likewise, this October 31, closed with the lowest contagion number in about six months, even, for the first time in four months, the number of infected who are admitted to hospitals was registered, with two digits.

In the tenth month of the year, the entity registered 5,336,142 confirmed cases, a figure that is 40.4 percent lower than the monthly record that occurred in September of the current year, whose accumulated was 8,631 infected.

The daily average was 166 infected, although the lowest incidence occurred this Sunday, with 59 infected, and the highest was last Friday, the 8th, with 274 infected.

It is even the lowest figure in 169 days, as 46 cases occurred on May 16th.

599 days after the presence of Covid-19 in the entity, 75,941 cases have already been confirmed, with a morbidity rate of 3,272.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is equivalent to 3.2721 percent of the Yucatecan population.

Also in October, 317 deaths were detected, so it remained in the seventh rung of the monthly table.

Therefore, there is a decrease of 33.7 percent with respect to the previous month, when the total was 478 deceased, in the same way, the increase is 46.7 percent higher than the same month of 2020, with a total of 216 deceased, but It is 62.1 lower than the monthly maximum recorded in August 2020, when 836 died.

The daily average of 10 deaths, with a minimum of two, registered last Friday 29th.

Likewise, the highest figure for the month was 16 deaths and was recorded on three dates, while the mode is 15, as it is repeated five times.

586 days after the detection of the first death, as a result of the new coronavirus, 6,286 people have died, distributed in 104 municipalities, as Quintana Roo and Tahdziú are still exempt.

